Police say bomb threat in Avan mental hospital was false
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The call on a bomb in the mental institution of Yerevan’s Avan district was false, the Police HQ told ARMENPRESS.
“At 12:25 a call was received stating there is a bomb in the psychiatric hospital of Avan, however police search teams revealed the call to be false”, the Police HQ said.
Rescue teams were also dispatched to the scene.
Law enforcement agencies are currently working to identify the caller.
11:21, 01.27.2017
