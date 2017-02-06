Russian parliamentarians arrive in Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian State Duma lawmakers arrived in Syria to meet the leadership of the Parliament and President Bashar Assad, RIA Novosti reports.

The delegation of the Russian MPs include Dmitry Sablin, coordinator of the Parliamentary friendship group with Syria, Sergey Gavrilov, head of the State Duma committee on public development, social and religious union affairs, head of the State Duma committee on information policy Alexander Yushchenko and Russian doctors.

“We believe that this is an exclusive moment for our delegation on the upcoming Geneva negoatians and starting the Astana ceasefire deal”, Gavrilov said.

According to him, “an era of new problems of the post-war history is beginning for Syria”.