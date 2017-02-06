Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Afghan diplomat gunned down in Karachi, Pakistan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRRESS. An Afghan diplomat was gunned down in Pakistan’s Karachi, Reuters reports.

According to law enforcement agencies, the diplomat – third secretary of the General Consulate of Afghanistan in Pakistan, was killed by a security guard.

The shooter is arrested. The identities of the victim and the perpetrator are not yet released. Police say the shooter is an Afghan national.

 

 



Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
