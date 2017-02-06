Armenian producers boost exports: Prod Expo 2017 kicks off in Moscow with around two dozen Armenian companies taking part

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. With the assistance of the development foundation of Armenia, 23 Armenian companies are presenting their products in a single pavilion February 6-10 in the Prod Expo 2017 international exhibition in Moscow.

Armenian companies are presenting canned fruit and vegetable, juices, alcoholic beverages, dairy products, meat and fish, the Development Foundation of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

After the last year’s exhibition, Armenian companies established new business ties, singed long-termed deals with suppliers and significantly boosted the volumes of exports to Russia.

“Using this effective way of meeting foreign wholesale buyers, Armenian food producers met with over 600 possible buyers last year, including representatives of world famous trade networks. Due to new business ties, export agreements worth over 186 million drams were signed”, Executive Director of the Development Foundation of Armenia Karen Mkrtichean said.

Armenian companies also take part in competitions during the exhibition, and win in different nominations, which also contributes to expanding the awareness level of Armenian products and attracting the attention of new partners.

This exhibition is the largest in Russia and in Eastern European countries. Around 2000 companies took part in the last year’s expo from over 67 countries. More than 55000 people visited the event.

According to the National Statistical Service, Russia remains the main economic commercial partner of Armenia with a trade turnover of 1 billion 367 million USD. The indicator has increased by 15.1% compared to 2015.

Exports from Armenia to Russia comprise 371 million USD – a growth of 51.5%.