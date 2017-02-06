Germany also contributed to ceasing military operations provoked by Azerbaijan in April – Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Germany have established diplomatic relations in January , 1992.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations, “Armenpress” talked to Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Germany Ashot Smbatyan on bilateral political, economic relations, Germany’s stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and other issues.

-Mr. Smbatyan, this year Armenia and Germany celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. How do you assess the current level of bilateral relations and the cooperation in multilateral international platforms?

-2017 is really a remarkable year for the history of relations of Armenia and Germany. The foundations of the Armenian-German diplomatic relations were laid 25 years ago.

After two and a half decade I must state that the relations have undergone a normal development path, and today we can speak about normal progress of multisectoral cooperation and political dialogue.

Armenia’s desire to expand cooperation with Germany in bilateral and multilateral formats is related with Germany’s active political and economic role in the international arena, its strong position in the EU, as well as its interest towards the South Caucasus region.

Germany is the second, after the US, most active donors assisting Armenia’s socio-economic reforms. Within the frames of cooperation development policy, Germany’s government provides Armenia technical and financial assistance through GIZ and KfW since 1992.

Germany is Armenia’s leading trading partners and takes the 1st position among the EU states. Currently several dozens of enterprises with the participation of German capital are registered in Armenia.

Active cooperation exists in cultural, scientific-educational, military-political, trade-economic spheres, there is a wide legal framework, high-level political dialogue. Close ties were established between Armenia’s Parliament and the German Bundestag. German-Armenian Forum exists in the Bundestag.

There is an active cooperation in military field as well as, in military medicine, exchange of experience of military education, as well as on the sidelines of NATO’s “Partnership for Peace” program.

From the perspective of boosting political dialogue, importance is attached to high-level visits, especially President Serzh Sargsyan’s recent official visit to Germany in April, as well as the regular dialogue formed between the Foreign Ministers.

Armenia and Germany have signed more than 60 inter-state, inter-governmental and inter-agency agreements in various domains.

This year the Government of Germany officially launches the process of establishing Goethe Institute in Yerevan, in particular, this year Goethe Center will be opened which will prepare the establishment of the Institute in Armenia. Thus, the active cultural and scientific-education cooperation will become more complete.

-Recently Armenia has started to pay much more attention on economic diplomacy. In what stage are the Armenian-German economic relations, in particular, in which sectors do you see development prospects? What is your most recent data on bilateral trade turnover volume?

-One of our current priorities is boosting the economic cooperation between the two countries, and I think favorable legal framework exists for that. Especially the recent legislative changes in Armenia create serious opportunities for foreign investments in Armenia. We are making efforts to inform the German economic circles about these opportunities.

The trade turnover between Armenia and Germany in 2016 comprised 325.6 million USD. The export for the same period was 138.9 million USD, the import was 186.6 million USD, and according to the country making trade the number was 154 million USD. With these figures Germany is the third trade partner of Armenia after Russia and China, but it is the first among the EU countries.

Armenia mainly imports vehicles, car devices, chemical products, electronics from Germany. Natural raw materials, iron, copper, molybdenum, as well as light industry products are being exported from Armenia to Germany.

“Cronimet” German company plays a key role in the development of economic ties between the two countries which received 70% (132 million USD) of stocks of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine in 2004. This is the largest German investment program carried out in Armenia, as a result of which Germany is one of the major foreign investors in Armenia.

The German economic union was officially launched in Armenia in 2016 which operates in all countries of the world. Business forums and round-table discussions are being regularly held aimed at boosting the bilateral trade-economic ties, as well as the German investments in Armenia. In February, 2017 as well a big economic forum will be held in Berlin which will focus on priority sectors and programs between the two countries such as the IT, transportation and communication, energy sector, key infrastructure programs. The economic mutual visits have also been intensified.

-Germany is Europe’s one of the countries hosting large number of migrants. Since 2011 Armenia as well faced the issue of hosting the Syrian refugees. Are there any joint programs in this field? If no, are there any plans to carry out such programs?

-The flow of refugees from the Middle East, especially from Syria, as well as the challenges in connection with this are one of the major priorities of the German state, as well as party agenda. Germany’s international cooperation agency is carrying out a small program on refugees with Armenia. At this moment there are no other specific programs yet. We continue following the developments, and I think works need to be done in this field. Within our diplomatic powers, we are trying to assist the Syrian-Armenian refugees asking for shelter in Germany if necessary.

-On June 2, 2016, the Bundestag adopted the resolution on recognizing the Armenian Genocide. Do you see any prospect for criminalization of the denial of Genocide in Germany?

-Last year was really historical in this regard. Germany once again proved its commitment to universal values and fundamental human rights, and we are thankful for this. Berlin already did a courageous step: with absolute majority of votes, Bundestag almost unanimously condemned the genocide of Armenians and other Christian minorities living in the Ottoman Empire a century ago.

3 out of 4 factions in the Bundestag took part in the preparation of this historical resolution, all factions voted in favor of it. In reality, this was a result of long-term and purposeful work.

I don’t want to make predictions on the possible development of the resolution. I will only say that we continue taking steps in order the topic of the Armenian Genocide remains vivid within the German political and public circles, in order the new generation of Germany face and recognize this crime as a lesson, as a meditation and remembrance. Here one must not forget that the Armenian Genocide in the early 20th century is a part of the common European memory.

-How do you assess Germany’s stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as an OSCE Minsk Group member state, as well as its role as an OSCE chairing country in 2016?

-We highly appreciate official Berlin’s stance on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

We welcome Germany’s balanced statements on this issue both during the OSCE chairmanship, as well as before that. Official Berlin has repeatedly announced his approach on assisting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and settling the conflict through peaceful means. During the April four-day war former German Foreign Minister Steinmeier issued a statement saying that the use of force is unacceptable and the issue cannot be solved through such measures. Thus, Germany as well brought its contribution to suspending the large-scale military operations provoked by Azerbaijan in April.

-Mr. Smbatyan, do you have a resolution by which you are guided in your this responsible position?

-I have never thought about being guided by special resolutions since every situation requires an attitude specific to it, sometimes without repetition. But there are principles, to which, I always remain loyal, both in professional, as well as in personal matters. Here, I will identify the principle of “trying”, the art of trying, which is to try in situations which even seem are impossible. This is the art of small steps, which is a serious cornerstone in achieving success especially in diplomacy.

Interview by Armen Ghazaryan