Armenia’s FM meets newly appointed Ambassador of Thailand

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. On February 6 newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Armenia (residence in Moscow) Kriangsak Kittichaisaree presented the copy of his credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian, press service of the MFA told “Armenpress”.

FM Nalbandian congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and said Armenia attaches importance to the development and strengthening of the relations with Thailand, and wished success on his important diplomatic mission.

In his turn, the Ambassador of Thailand thanked for the wishes and said Thailand is interested in expanding the cooperation with Armenia, and he will make all efforts to intensify the bilateral agenda.

Issues related to holding regular consultations, intensifying the mutual partnership in international structures between the MFAs of the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on issues related to organizing visits of high-ranking officials, expanding the legal framework, boosting the partnership between legislative bodies, trade-economic ties, cultural exchange which will further strengthen the bilateral ties. Both sides highlighted the existing potential in the tourism sector and the need to take steps aimed at revealing it.