RPA ready to discuss changing the election date in case of consensus between all political forces

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Hermine Naghdalyan reaffirmed the readiness of the Republican Party of Armenia to change the date of election in case of agreement of all political forces, reports “Armenpress”.

“I want to reaffirm that we will be ready to discuss the issue of changing the election date if all political forces participating in the electoral process come to an agreement on this issue”, Naghdalyan said.

She also recalled President Serzh Sargsyan announcement that the upcoming election must be fair and free and must be held in a transparent atmosphere.