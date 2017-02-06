Emil Babayan appointed Adviser to NKR President
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) Bako Sahakyan on February 6 signed a decree on appointing Emil Babayan Adviser to the NKR President, press service of the NKR President’s Office told “Armenpress”.
