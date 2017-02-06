“Heritage” faction MP Z. Postanjyan proposes to invite Garo Paylan to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. “Heritage” faction MP Zaruhi Postanjyan proposes to invite Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament Garo Paylan to Armenia’s Parliament for addressing his message to the world.

“We see that he is regularly delivering a message to the world in the Turkish parliament, speaks about issued related to the Armenian people and for that he is being subjected to pressure. Since this is our last sitting, I suggest to invite him to the Armenian Parliament where he can deliver his message”, Zaruhi Postanjyan said.

Parliament Speaker Galust Sahakyan said this needs to be discussed. He said it is necessary to discuss, understand whether there is a need to invite him to Armenia, then a decision will be made.

In her tun, Postanjyan said it is necessary to express solidarity to our compatriot who constantly raises issues of the Armenian people in the Turkish parliament.