LIVE: Parliament’s last sitting of 5th convocation kicks off

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the 11th sitting of the 5th convocation has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia, reports “Armenpress”.

Before the start of the last sitting, the MPs stood up and listened to Armenia’s national anthem.

117 MPs were registered.

155 issues, 33 international agreements are included in the draft decision on the 11th sitting agenda.

136 issues, 32 international agreements are included in the draft decision on the upcoming four-day sessions.

The voting on these draft decisions will take place on February 6 session.