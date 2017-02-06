Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

President Sargsyan appoints dep. minister of defense D. Tonoyan as minister of emergency situations


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan appointed Davit Tonoyan to the post of minister of emergency situations on February 6, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

By another decree, Tonoyan was relieved from his previous post as first deputy minister of defense.

Davit Tonoyan was serving as first deputy minister of defense since 2010.

 

 



