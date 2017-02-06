Powerful anti-corruption tools introduced in procurement system, says finance minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The interest declaration institution has been introduced in the new law on public procurement, which will come into force from April 25, under which the company taking part in the public procurement tender and the state official of the public system must present a declaration on their affiliation or non affiliation, only after which the bidder will be enabled to take part in the procurement.

Finance minister Vardan Aramyan told reporters companies which will take part in state procurement system are obliged to reveal their interests.

According to the minister, the mechanisms and foundations are already created.

“With the new system of public procurement we attempt to reach maximum transparency and provide the necessary tools for the public and all responsible agencies to the aware of the procedures and results. The new law on public procurement has such regulations which were absent in the past. One of the most important regulations are the powerful mechanisms for prevention of corruption risks, one of which is the declaration of interests”, the minister said.

If the interest declaration institution doesn’t exist, then it will be very difficult to reveal the affiliation of a given official with the participant of the tender. It is a platform where such phenomena will become transparent. According to the minister, the “beauty” of this tool will be the preventive part, instead of the punishing part, because the official will sign a declaration which will later become the property of the public.