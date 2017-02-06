Ararat Governor's Office denies Governor A. Grigoryan being involved in car crash

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Governorate of Ararat province denies media reports on Governor Aramayis Grigoryan being involved in a car crash.

“Nothing has happened to Aramayis Grigoryan, he is currently in his office. The Governorate is functioning normally”, the Governorate’s reception told ARMENPRESS.

The Police HQ told ARMENPRESS a car crash has occurred near the Azatavan village in the Yerevan-Yeraskhavan highway. Several vehicles collided, which resulted in material damages only. No one was hurt. Law enforcement agencies didn’t confirm the reports on Aramayis Grigoryan being involved in the crash either.

The armtimes.com media website reported that Governor Aramayis Grigoryan was involved in a car crash.