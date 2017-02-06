OSCE to conduct monitoring in direction of NKR's Hadrut, north of Horadiz

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. On February 7, in accordance with the agreement reached with the leadership of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the NKR Hadrut region, north of Horadiz, press service of the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs told “Armenpress”.

From the positions of the NKR Defense Army, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria) and Irji Aberle (Czech Republic), as well as Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The NKR leadership expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.