US President Trump says Iran is “number one terrorist state”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald J. Trump labeled the agreement with Tehran on the nuclear program as “the worst deal”.

“That’s the worst deal I’ve ever seen. It’s shameful that we’ve made a deal like that”, Trump told Fox News on February 5.

According to him, there “Were no reasons to make the deal”.

“Iran lost respect, because it thinks everyone is so stupid that they make such deals”, he said.

Asked about the possible military solution of the Iran nuclear problem, the US President said “we’ve never talked about a military solution, we were criticizing President Obama”.

“Let’s see what happens”, he said.

He also said Iran is “the number one terrorist state, which supplies money and weapons to everyone worldwide”, Interfax reports.