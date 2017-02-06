Public procurement system isn’t best tool for boosting domestic production, says minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. International experience shows that the public procurement system isn’t the most effective tool for boosting domestic producers, finance minister Vardan Aramyan told reporters.

In his words, the correct tool for boosting domestic production must be decided based on the supply policy.

“It’s a lot better for us to assist the domestic producers with insurance, subsidization of loans or creation of venture funds. The public procurement tools are insufficient for making judgments on boosting domestic production”, the minister said.

In 2016, the volume of public procurement products and services comprised 91 billion AMD.