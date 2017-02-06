Framework agreements sealed to prevent bilateral risks in public procurement system

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The bilateral risks in the public procurement system depend on for how much time they are signed, Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan told reporters, “Armenpress” reported.

As an example of bilateral risks, he brought petrol purchases, taking into account their market price fluctuations, as well as changes in foreign currencies. The Minister said framework agreements are signed with petrol market participants which will later be applied through competitions of electronic auctions or pricing quotation surveys.

“If a state body has a demand for petrol for three months, it sends a request to the participating companies, after which they present the price and the pricing takes place through a competition. If they sign a one-year contract, the entrepreneur can benefit or suffer from changes in external factors. That’s way it is reasonable to sign framework agreements”, the Minister said.