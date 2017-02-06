Advantages towards EEU products in Armenia public procurement might be cancelled

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union’s contractual-legal field demands that no discrimination should take place towards the products of any member state in the public procurement system of another member state. That is, if Armenia is implementing public procurements and there are EEU member state products presented there, then equal conditions must be put forward for everyone. According to finance minister Vardan Aramyan, this demand however doesn’t serve its objective, because just as it contributes to Armenian businessmen and residents, the same way it gives advantage to products made in other EEU member states, which is imported to Armenia too.

“Assuming I purchase 15% more Kazakh products, a question rises, as to why should I do it if I can purchase the same quality European product, which will be cheaper and will meet my demands. From this perspective we believe this tool isn’t good for assisting domestic businesses, because it will be used by other foreign businesses too. We believe, in our conditions of less resources, they must be used more targeted”, the minister said. He said the advantage towards EEU countries will be lifted, perhaps in the next Cabinet meeting.