Nationwide protests demand Romania Cabinet resignation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Over half a million Romanians are protesting nationwide in the country, demanding the resignation of the Government. Only 300,000 protesters took to the streets in the capital of Bucharest, BBC reports.

Massive rallies were held across the nation on Sunday, including at Victory Square in the capital of Bucharest.

At 9 p.m., protesters turned on their cell phone lights and pointed them at the sky, creating a sea of bright pinpoints. They sang the national anthem and later went silent for five minutes in memory of the heroes of the 1989 revolution that overthrew Communist leader Nicolae Ceaușescu.

The people of Romania demand the government’s resignation, however PM Sorin Grindeanu announced he wouldn’t step down.