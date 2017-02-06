Startups enabled to take part in public procurements worth up to AMD 1mln

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Startups don’t usually meet the requirements of the public procurement system, however tools have been introduced in order to involve them too, finance minister Vardan Aramyan told reporters.

In his words, the tool is the participation of the startups in procurements worth up to 1 million drams, which enables new and inexperienced companies to take part in the process.

“Experience shows, that medium and large companies are usually taking part in public procurements, because they are able to supply with good prices and good quality. Procurements are acquisition of products and services with taxpayer money and it must be done with the lowest cost and maximum result. From this perspective, the company which is able to meet this requirement takes part”, the minister said.

Vardan Aramyan also advised to follow the indicator of competitiveness in the state procurement tender, instead of following the number of startups. According to him, the indicator has grown.

In his words, if two years ago the indicator was 2.5, now it is 3.5.