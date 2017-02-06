Justice Ministry, NGOs discuss draft Human Rights Protection strategy action plan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Justice on February 3 discussed the draft Human Rights Protection national strategy action plan for 2017-2019 with the representatives of state bodies and NGOs, press service of the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

Deputy Justice Minister Vigen Kocharyan thanked the UN Office in Armenia and the UNDP for assisting to hold the discussion and added that the Ministry attaches importance to the indirect and active participation of the state bodies and NGOs in the program development works.

The Deputy Minister recalled that the Ministry has received proposals from respective bodies over the program which must be discussed in order to be included in the program. Vigen Kocharyan said the draft is still at the development stage and the Justice Ministry expects new proposals over the program.

Within the framework of the draft program, a number of issues related to the fight against discrimination, protection of women’s rights, rights of children, people with disabilities, maintenance of health, right to life, education, protection of rights of conscripts, the right to a fair trial, the right to free and fair elections, the right to freedom of expression, media and rallies, as well as the protection of economic rights were discussed.