Trump: Federal judge’s block on “travel ban” is a threat to US security

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The US Seattle Federal Court verdict is threatening the security of the United States, because it hinders the comprehensive screening of people arriving to the country, US President Donald J. Trump tweeted on February 5.

“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!”, Trump said.

According to him, he “ordered the NSA to screen arriving people very thoroughly”.

On February 3, a federal US judge put a temporary ban on Trump’s executive order on heightened immigration regime.