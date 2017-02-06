Poems of fallen soldier to be published

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The dream of Bagrat Alexanyan – a soldier who was killed during the April War fighting, is coming true: The collection of his poems will be published in 2017, poet Shant Mkrtchyan, publishing director of the Union of Writers of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

“It is already confirmed that the collection will be published by state assistance. Perhaps it will be ready in summer, maybe earlier. 200 copies will be printed”, he said.

Earlier, the parents of the fallen soldier said their son loved writing very much, he had a number of poems. He wrote about everything, poems with titles like “ Ararat”, “For my Fatherland”, “Regret” etc.

His parents addressed the Culture Ministry and the Union of Writers, with hopes that their son’s poems will be published. That was Bagrat’s only dream.

Bagrat Alexanyan fought heroically in Jrakan (Jebrayil) and fell with his brothers-in-arms.