Azerbaijani forces fire more than 220 shots at NK line of contact
09:28, 6 February, 2017
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Nagorno Karabakh told “Armenpress” the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime 20 times from various caliber small arms across the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.
The Ministry issued a statement, saying: “On February 5 and overnight February 6 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 20 times by firing more than 220 shots from various caliber small arms at the Armenian positions in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.
The NKR Defense Army forces continue confidently carrying out their military duties and take countermeasures in case of necessity”.
