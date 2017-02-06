Some highways closed, difficult to pass in Armenia and NKR

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations told “Armenpress” on February 6, as of 09:00, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

Berd-Chambarak highway and Urasar-Katnaghbyur highway of Lori province are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass.

Clear ice is formed on the roads of Shirak, Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Armavir, Syunik, Tavush, Lori, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik provinces.

The Emergency Situations Department of Georgia’s Ministry of Interior Affairs informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, except trailer vehicles, in case of using snow chains.

Karvachar-Sotk highway of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) is difficult to pass.