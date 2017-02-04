Russia’s Rosselkhoznadzor to ban import of poultry products and hatching eggs from EU countries

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Rosselkhoznadzor is planning within two weeks to ban the import of poultry products and hatching eggs from the EU countries where outbreaks of bird flu cases have been registered, the authority's representative Yulia Melano said, reports TASS.

“We do not have an exact date yet. But we consider announcing the ban within two weeks”, Melano saying as quoted by TASS.