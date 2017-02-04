Lithuanian Defense Ministry reaffirms its country’s principled stance on peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan had a meeting with Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Raimundas Karoblis, press service of the Armenian MFA told “Armenpress”.

At the meeting the Armenian Ambassador congratulated Raimundas Karoblis on his appointment and said intensive and stable mutual cooperation has been established between the two countries as a result of the cooperation agreements signed in the defense sector in 2002 and 2012.

Speaking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ambassador Mkrtchyan said Armenia, together with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, is making efforts to create respective conditions aimed at moving forward the settlement process of the NK conflict. The Ambassador stated that by regularly violating the ceasefire regime Azerbaijan further prolongs the possibility to peacefully settle the conflict.

In his turn Minister Raimundas Karoblis reaffirmed Lithuania’s principled stance on settling the conflict exclusively through peaceful means.

The sides attached importance to the cooperation between the Defense Ministries of Armenia and Lithuania within the frames of NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan thanked for the assistance provided by Lithuania to the education programs in the defense sector, as well as for the readiness to make exchange of experience.

Both sides stated that the mutual visits of the Defense Ministers of the two states must be continuous.