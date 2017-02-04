“We will try to assist on settling the conflicts” – OSCE Chairman Kurz

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. By giving a special legal status to Transniestria will enable to settle the conflict, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Austria Sebastian Kurz said in Chișinău, Moldova, RIA Novosti reported.

“We will try to assist on settling the conflicts. The major goal of the OSCE is the settlement of the Transdniestrian conflict, taking into account the principle of Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity which must be combined with the special status of the Transdniestrian region”, Kurz said.