Number of tourists visited Armenia in 2016 increases by 5.7%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Number of tourist arrivals in Armenia in 2016 comprised 1.259.657, which is a 5.7% increase compared to 2015, the State Tourism Committee told “Armenpress”.

The arrivals were mainly from Russia, Iran, UAE, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Columbia, the Netherlands, Oman, Philippines, Spain, Turkey.

Most of the growth was registered from visits from Iran, over 30%. The number of visits from Russia has also increased, over 2.3%, although in 2015 there was a decrease of over 6% from visits from Russia.