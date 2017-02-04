Armenian Ambassador meets Poland’s Deputy FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan met Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Marek Ziółkowski, press service of the Armenian MFA told “Armenpress”.

The sides expressed mutual satisfaction over the Armenian-Polish mutual partnership, as well as the stable development of bilateral ties.

A number of issues related to the further development and political agenda of bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting. They talked about the holding of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries in 2017, by attaching importance to the necessity to discuss issues of mutual interest in this format.

Ambassador Ghazaryan and Marek Ziółkowski also discussed issues related to the organization of a number of events to be held in 2017 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Poland, as well as the 650th anniversary of the formation of the Armenian community in Poland.