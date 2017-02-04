Armenia’s Government embarks on rapid reforms – says Finance Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan on February 3 held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Armenia Richard Mills during which they discussed key issues related to the Armenian-American economic cooperation, press service of the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

Minister Aramyan identified certain issues stating that substantial and drastic steps are being taken towards their solutions. In particular, he talked about ensuring stable, inclusive economic growth, developing and improving the local potential, training the specialists, as well as regularly improving the existing electronic systems. “The Government embarks on rapid reforms aimed at reducing the corruption risks. In order to achieve the best result it is necessary to combine the Government’s steps and the wishes of the public”, the Minister said.

In his turn, US Ambassador Richard Mills congratulated Minister Aramyan on his appointment and expressed hope they will continue the healthy cooperation. He expressed readiness to assist the priorities and reforms identified by the Ministry. “The Embassy appreciates its long-term partnership with the Finance Ministry. We encourage the Ministry to continue efforts aimed at improving public procurement process and assist the Ministry’s commitment directed towards working with the private sector on issues related to the new tax code, as well as solving issues that hinder increasing the investments”, the Ambassador said.

Minister Vardan Aramyan attached importance to increasing the communication level with the public, stating that the public’s opinion on the newly adopted laws must be considered through the way of cooperation.

The US plays an important role in Armenia’s political and economic life since it is a major donor on providing humanitarian and technical assistance and is one of Armenia’s key partners. The Armenian-American trade-economic cooperation is being regulated within the frames of the Armenian-American inter-governmental commission on economic affairs which is being convened once a year in Yerevan and Washington.