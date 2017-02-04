US Customs and Border Protection announces about possibility to enter US from 7 banned Muslim countries

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told airlines about the possibility to enter the US from 7 banned Muslim countries, reports BBC.

In response to the statement, Qatar Airways informed that it immediately starts accepting passengers.

The CBP statement came after the decision of Seattle federal judge James Robart who put a nationwide block on US President Donald Trump's recent executive order. Later the White House said they will appeal the judge’s decision. The White House said President Trump’s immigration executive order is “lawful and appropriate”.

On January 27 Trump signed an executive order on restricting the entry of citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen to the country for 90 days. The ban applies to the citizens of those countries regardless of whether they have a residence permit, Green Card or Visa. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has issued a statement regarding the January 27, 2017, White House Executive Order on immigration, titled, “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States”. The statement said the Committee remains concerned regarding the developing situation surrounding the White House’s January 27th immigration Executive Order, both at the level of U.S. policy and in terms of this action’s impact on Armenian individuals and families.The ANCA continues to engage relevant stakeholders – including Congress and the White House and recommends those Armenians whose relatives or friends have been detained at U.S. ports of entry or who have been blocked from re-entry to the U.S. to contact the Committee immediately and inform about their situation.