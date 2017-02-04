Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway closed
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told “Armenpress” that on February 4, as of 14:30, Berd-Chambarak highway is closed due to snowstorm and low visibility.
Clear ice is formed on the Vardenyats Pass and Goris-Sisian highway.
Highway supervision/construction companies are carrying out daily control on the highways.
Clearing operations are underway.
The remaining roads of Armenia are open.
11:21, 01.27.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/45: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson rated 1st
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
- 17:18 Russia’s Rosselkhoznadzor to ban import of poultry products and hatching eggs from EU countries
- 17:11 Lithuanian Defense Ministry reaffirms its country’s principled stance on peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 16:59 “We will try to assist on settling the conflicts” – OSCE Chairman Kurz
- 16:49 Number of tourists visited Armenia in 2016 increases by 5.7%
- 16:24 Armenian Ambassador meets Poland’s Deputy FM
- 15:52 Armenia’s Government embarks on rapid reforms – says Finance Minister
- 15:11 US Customs and Border Protection announces about possibility to enter US from 7 banned Muslim countries
- 14:57 Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway closed
- 14:55 UN lifts sanctions on Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
- 14:11 Disinformation circulated on deadline for obtaining letter of reference on Armenian citizenship and permanent residence
- 13:33 Air temperature to increase by 6-8 degrees from February 5 in Armenia
- 13:29 Armenia’s Defense Ministry receives 75 complaint letters over validity of military book records
- 12:46 President Trump to hold phone talk with President of Ukraine
- 12:33 11 arrested over Istanbul terror attack
- 12:16 Prisoner escapes from Armenia’s hospital
- 12:00 US judge puts nationwide block on President Trump’s immigration order
- 11:53 Konstantin Orbelyan appointed acting Director of Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater
- 11:35 Former Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan to run for second term as City Councilman
- 11:25 February 4 – World Cancer Day
- 11:21 European Youth Parliament’s conference held in Yerevan
- 10:40 Some roads closed, difficult to pass in Armenia
- 10:33 Increase of tension recorded overnight in Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 02.03-21:34 Russian Embassy in Syria comes under mortar shelling - no casualties
- 02.03-21:02 German FM assesses Iran’s ballistic missile test contradictory to UN resolutions
- 02.03-19:14 Some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult-to-pass
- 02.03-19:07 Criminal case initiated against Azerbaijani saboteur
- 02.03-18:41 Human Rights Defender of Artsakh visits Azerbaijani diversionist captured by Armenian forces
- 02.03-18:20 Visa liberalization talks start between Armenia and UAE – MFA press secretary
- 02.03-17:49 Airline ticket prices fall in Armenia thank to Open skies policy – US Ambassador
- 02.03-17:39 EU will continue to invest for the benefit of Armenian citizens
- 02.03-17:38 Prices of food products increase by 7.4% in Armenia
- 02.03-17:31 2.6% inflation documented in Armenia’s consumer market
- 02.03-17:14 Turkey MP Selina Dogan says banning Garo Paylan from Parliament is a blow to freedom of expression
- 02.03-17:00 MIG 29 pilots begin exercises in Russian military base in Armenia
- 02.03-16:25 Armenia’s PM, EU official discuss cooperation development prospects
15:59, 01.30.2017
Viewed 4671 times Glass bracelet discovered during excavation in Zorats Karer archaeological site
13:08, 01.28.2017
Viewed 3977 times US Secretary of State Nominee Rex Tillerson has clear stance on Nagorno Karabakh conflict
12:12, 01.30.2017
Viewed 2453 times Mourinho “happy” with Mkhitaryan
11:36, 01.30.2017
Viewed 2300 times “Everything happened very quickly” – Mkhitaryan on Manchester-Wigan 4:0 victory
10:18, 01.28.2017
Viewed 1672 times Jan. 28 marks 25th anniversary of Armenian Army establishment