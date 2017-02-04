Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 February

Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway closed


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies told “Armenpress” that on February 4, as of 14:30, Berd-Chambarak highway is closed due to snowstorm and low visibility.

Clear ice is formed on the Vardenyats Pass and Goris-Sisian highway.

Highway supervision/construction companies are carrying out daily control on the highways.

Clearing operations are underway.

The remaining roads of Armenia are open. 



