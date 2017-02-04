Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 February

UN lifts sanctions on Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council has lifted sanctions against Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of the Islamist organization Hezb-i-Islami, reports Reuters.

He was removed from the UN list of people sanctioned for their ties to the “Islamic State”, “al-Qaeda” terrorist groups.

The UN unfroze his assets, and dropped a travel ban and arms embargo against him.

On September 29, 2016 President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani signed a peace deal with the Islamist organization Hezb-i-Islami. 



