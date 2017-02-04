UN lifts sanctions on Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council has lifted sanctions against Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of the Islamist organization Hezb-i-Islami, reports Reuters.

He was removed from the UN list of people sanctioned for their ties to the “Islamic State”, “al-Qaeda” terrorist groups.

The UN unfroze his assets, and dropped a travel ban and arms embargo against him.

On September 29, 2016 President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani signed a peace deal with the Islamist organization Hezb-i-Islami.