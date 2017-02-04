Disinformation circulated on deadline for obtaining letter of reference on Armenian citizenship and permanent residence

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The reports, which say that the application deadline for obtaining a letter of reference on being only a citizen of Armenia and permanently living in Armenia in the last four years for the nomination of MP candidate is until February 6, is disinformation, Head of the Passport and Visa Department of Armenia Police Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan writes on Facebook, reports “Armenpress”.

“The information doesn’t correspond to the reality. According to the timeframe set by the Central Electoral Commission, the parties, party alliances can submit documents for registration to the CEC starting from 06.02.2017 to 16.02.2017 until 18:00. This means, that during this period as well a citizen has a right to apply to a passport service or Passport and Visa Department to get the above-mentioned letter of reference”, he said.