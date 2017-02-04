Air temperature to increase by 6-8 degrees from February 5 in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia on February 5, 8 and 9, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told “Armenpress”.

Northwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

Light snow is expected in western regions on February 6 and 7.

Starting from February 5 air temperature will increase by 6-8 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on February 5, 8 and 9. On February 6-7 cloudiness is expected, no essential precipitation is predicted.