Air temperature to increase by 6-8 degrees from February 5 in Armenia
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia on February 5, 8 and 9, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told “Armenpress”.
Northwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.
Light snow is expected in western regions on February 6 and 7.
Starting from February 5 air temperature will increase by 6-8 degrees.
No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on February 5, 8 and 9. On February 6-7 cloudiness is expected, no essential precipitation is predicted.
