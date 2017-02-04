Armenia’s Defense Ministry receives 75 complaint letters over validity of military book records

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Defense Ministry is consistently examining the “Hot line” calls received over the existence of records or their validity in the military books of demobilized servicemen on carrying out military service, participating in the military operations, press service of the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

The Ministry is taking measures to correct the defects, to exclude repetition of mistakes.

All “Hot line” calls have been examined in-detail and currently the statistical picture of complaint letters is the following:

Overall 75 complaint letters on respective records in the military books about demobilized servicemen’s participation in April 2-6 military operations have been received, from which

-70 complaint letters were not valid since the divisions of those military units were not included in the operations during that period, no attacks by the Azerbaijani side were carried out at these military units. These units fulfilled their military tasks, the military books include records only about their military duties.

-1 military book didn’t contain respective record about a serviceman who took part in the military operations and was awarded with Medal of “Courage”.

-Data recorded in the documents on 4 servicemen need to be clarified.

A working group has been formed in the Defense Ministry on examining the issues reflected in the compliant letters, eliminating the defects and bringing the guilty officials to responsibility. Some officials have already brought to responsibility.

At the same time, the Defense Ministry cooperates with Ministry of Education and Science, state universities and Armenia’s Youth Foundation aimed at increasing the amount of compensation for the tuition fees of servicemen who have fulfilled a military duty during the April operations.

In case of inconsistencies in the military books, the demobilized servicemen can call the Defense Ministry’s “Hot line” 1-28 free telephone number. We assure that every case of violation will be examined and will receive a respective process.