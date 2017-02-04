President Trump to hold phone talk with President of Ukraine
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will hold phone conversations with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister of Italy Paolo Gentiloni, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister of New Zealand Bill English during the weekend, the White House said without mentioning the conversation topics, reports “Armenpress”.
During the previous days President Trump held phone talks with a number of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
