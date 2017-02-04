11 arrested over Istanbul terror attack

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. 11 people were arrested over the terror attack that took place in Istanbul’s Ortaköy district, haberler.com reported.

They are charged on “trying to abolish the constitutional order” and “being members of armed terrorist group”.

On January 11 35 people were detained in suspicion of organizing terror attack in Istanbul.

In the evening of December 31, 39 people were killed in Istanbul nightclub shooting.