Prisoner escapes from Armenia’s hospital


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. On February 4 the Police of Armenia received a call that prisoner of Nubarashen correctional facility Suren Grigoryan, who was transferred to “Armenia” republican medical center for surgery, has escaped from the hospital, press service of the Police told “Armenpress”.

The law enforcement agencies are taking respective measures to find him.

Investigation is underway. 



