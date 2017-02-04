US judge puts nationwide block on President Trump’s immigration order

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. A Seattle federal judge James Robart put a nationwide block on US President Donald Trump's recent executive order that had temporarily barred refugees and citizens from 7 Muslim countries from entering the United States, reports Reuters.

The judge said the Government’s claims that the federal judges do not have an authority to suspend the President’s decree, are not valid.

Trump’s order signed last week led to large-scale protests in the country. Almost 60.000 visas were suspended. The US Justice Ministry is going to appeal judge Robart’s decision.

On January 27 Trump signed an executive order on restricting the entry of citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen to the country for 90 days. The ban applies to the citizens of those countries regardless of whether they have a residence permit, Green Card or Visa.

Photo by AP