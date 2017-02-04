Konstantin Orbelyan appointed acting Director of Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. According to the February 3 decree of Culture Minister Armen Amiryan, Director of Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater Andranik Arzumanyan was dismissed in accordance with his application, the Ministry told “Armenpress”.

According to the Minister’s another decree, Andranik Arzumanyan was appointed Adviser to the Culture Minister.

Minister Amiryan signed another decree on appointing Theater artistic director Konstantin Orbelyan acting Director of Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater.