Former Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan to run for second term as City Councilman

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Former Mayor of city of Glendale Zareh Sinanyan will be nominated for the second time as a candidate for the City Councilman, asbarez.com reports.

Sinanyan pointed to his accomplishments and his vision for the future of Glendale as reasons he will run again.

“Glendale has emerged from the Recession having preserved many of our vital services and programs. But we have a lot of work still to do to make sure the economic recovery has reached every resident of Glendale”, he saying as quoted by asbarez.com.

Zareh Sinanyan grew up in Burbank. In 1997 he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and History from UCLA. He then received his JD from USC Law School. Zareh has practiced civil litigation since 2001. In 2014-2015 he was the Mayor of Glendale. He is married and is father of four children.