February 4 – World Cancer Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. February 4 is the World Cancer Day. On the occasion of this Day, a number of events are being organized in many countries, once again talking about cancer disease, as well as its preventive measures. The goal is to draw the international community’s attention on this widespread issue, reports “Armenpress”.

In 2015 the number of cancer patients in Armenia was 8372. This disease is the second in mortality and morbidity rates.

Lung, bronchus, larynx, respiratory system cancers are common among males which is mainly related with smoking. These are followed by prostate cancer. Breast cancer is very widespread among women.

Like in the entire world, in Armenia as well the prevention, treatment of cancer remains one of the agenda issues of the state. The Armenian Healthcare Ministry develops and implements a number of programs aimed at carrying preventive measures. There are diagnostic services that are not available in Armenia now, and in some cases it is necessary to transform the patient to another country for treatment. However, the establishment of Oncology Center of Excellence in Armenia aims at solving these problems. It is already in the stage of launching.