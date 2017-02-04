European Youth Parliament’s conference held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The first innovative conference of the European Youth Parliament (EYP) entitled "AYSOR4Innovation" (“TODAY for Innovation”) was held in Yerevan on February 4 and will last until February 6, reports “Armenpress”.

The conference is co-financed by the EU Delegation to Armenia, the Armenian Red Cross organization and Oxfam Armenia Office.

Under this program, the conference organizers and participants aim to make Yerevan as a platform for local and foreign 120 young leaders to propose innovative ideas and solutions to social challenges.

“During all days of the conference, the participants, who are included in 6 committees, will discuss innovative solutions to the public innovation and entrepreneurship. The topics will cover fight against corruption, promotion of startups activity, integration of refugees in the labor market, women’s role in the fields of science and economics”, Ashot Khudgaryan, Chairman of the conference, said in his welcoming speech.

He said the complex package of solutions developed by the youth will be submitted to the judgment of the EYP International Office, as well as the EU Delegation to Armenia. The developed solutions will also be submitted to a number of local and international enterprises with the expectation of their further implementation.

During the event the distinguished Armenian delegates will receive an opportunity to present Armenia in the EYP major international conference in Norway in April, 2017.