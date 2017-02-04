Some roads closed, difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Ministry of Emergency Situations told “Armenpress” on February 4, as of 08:30 certain roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The roads of Hartagyugh village of Lori province, Shenkani village, Kanch, Sorik, Hako, Garnahovit, Tsaghkasar, Arevut, Ddmasar, Ttujur, Nigavan, Lusaghyugh, Chqnagh, Dzoraglux, Jrambar villages of Aragatsotn province, Musayelyan, Zarishat villages of Shirak province and Berd-Chambarak highway are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvachar, Abovyan-Akunk, Abovyan-Zar-Sevaberd, Kaputan-Hatis-Zovashen, Saralanj-Vardenis and all highways of Lori province are difficult to pass.

Clear ice is formed on the roads of Aragatsotn, Armavir, Kotayk, Syunik, Tavush, Lori, Gegharkunik provinces, Saravan-Zanger highway.

The Department of Emergency Situations of Georgia’s Ministry of Interior Affairs informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, except trailer vehicles, in case of using snow chains.

Karvachar-Sotk highway, roads of Hadrut, Shuhsi, Shahumyan, Kashatagh regions of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic are difficult to pass.





