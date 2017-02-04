Increase of tension recorded overnight in Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Nagorno Karabakh told “Armenpress”, on February 3 and overnight February 4 increase of tension has been registered in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime more than 50 times by firing over 250 shots from 60mm and 82mm mortars, AGS-17 grenade launcher and various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions. In the eastern and north-eastern directions of the line of contact the Azerbaijani side fired also overall 98 shots from 60mm and 82 mm mortars.

The NKR Defense Army forces confidently fulfilled their military tasks and took countermeasures in case of necessity.

At the moment the situation is relatively calm in the frontline.