Russian Embassy in Syria comes under mortar shelling - no casualties

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s embassy in Damascus came under mortar shelling on February 2 and 3, no one was hurt but shelling caused material damage, “Armenpress” reports, citing TASS, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On February 2 and 3, the Russian diplomatic compound in Syria came under mortar shelling twice. Aimed fire was conducted from the Jobar neighborhood controlled by terrorists," the ministry said. "One of the mines exploded in the territory of the embassy compound between the office and residential buildings. Another mine went off some 20 meters off the main entryway to the embassy. No one was hurt but the shelling caused material damage."

The attacks were obviously geared to break down the ceasefire in Syria, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"We resolutely condemn these terrorist attacks on the Russian diplomatic mission in Damascus," the ministry said. "We note that these treacherous attacks on our embassy were committed in conditions of the consolidating ceasefire with an obvious aim of breaking down cessation of hostilities and derailing efforts towards establishing political process."

"This crime cannot remain unpunished," the ministry stressed. "Russia’s principled policy of conducting uncompromising struggle against terrorists in Syria will be continued."