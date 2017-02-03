Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 February

German FM assesses Iran’s ballistic missile test contradictory to UN resolutions


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has announced that Iran’s ballistic missile test contradicts to UN resolutions, “Armenpress” reports Reuters informs.

“It’s evident that Iran’s ballistic missile test is a violation of the relevant resolution of the UNSC”, Gabriel said during his visit to the USA. He also added that he understands the reaction of the USA to Iran’s test. 



