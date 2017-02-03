YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass by 19:00, February 3.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Emergency Sitations of Armenia, the roads of Hartagyugh village of Lori, Shenkani, Tsaghkasar, Zovasar, Garnahovit, Hako, Kanch, Sorik, Ttujur, Arevut, Ddmasar, Nigavan, Chknakh, Dzoraglukh, Jrambar, Lusagyugh villages of Aragatsotn, Musayelyan, Zarishat villages of Shirak Provinces, Berd-Chambarak highway are closed.

Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvachar (M-11), Abovyan-Akunk, Abovyan-Zar-Sevaberd, Kaputan-Hatis-Zovashen, Saralanj-Vardenis highways, all the roads of Lori Province and those of Metsadzor village of Aragatsotn Province are difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on the roads of Aragatsotn, Armavir, Kotayk, Syunik, Tavush, Lori, Gegharkunik Provinces, on Tigranashen turns (M-2) and Saravan-"Zanger" highway.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of cars, except trailer vehicles, in case of using tire chains.

Karvachar-Sotk highway, the roads of Hadrut, Shushi, Shahumyan, Kashatagh in NKR are difficult to pass.